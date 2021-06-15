Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,968 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.