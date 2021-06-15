Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $12.41 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.41 or 0.00031028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $52,125.00 and approximately $7,729.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00151451 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00181429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.00978226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,057.43 or 1.00124697 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.