Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,983.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $45,578.06 and approximately $7,983.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.85 or 0.00026660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.