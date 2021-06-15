Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39.

