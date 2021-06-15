Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $781,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

