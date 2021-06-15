Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $853,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644,548 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,324,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46.

