Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 257.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDA opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.