Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,903 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

A stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

