Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,972 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1,696.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in M&T Bank by 91.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 171,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 220.4% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.