Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.93.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.