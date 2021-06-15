Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9,528.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,213 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $57,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,805,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 159,863 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 149,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.