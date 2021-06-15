Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

ROOT stock opened at C$3.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

