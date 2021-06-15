Rotten (ROT) Reaches Market Cap of $380,295.68

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Rotten has a total market cap of $380,295.68 and approximately $1,522.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 86,656,584 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

