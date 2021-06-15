Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.06.

RY traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$127.33. 2,308,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,530. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.55 and a one year high of C$127.71.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

