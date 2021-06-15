Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

