RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 750.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,370.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

