RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Down 37.2% in May

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

