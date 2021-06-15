Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 175,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.69, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,868,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.