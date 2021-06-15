Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.76.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

