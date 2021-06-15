Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

