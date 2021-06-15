Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 315,548 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.46% of LiqTech International worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at $371,149.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIQT opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.94.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 77.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

