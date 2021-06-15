Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,677 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPX. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of GPX opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

