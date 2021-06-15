Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.87% of PCSB Financial worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 99,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.67. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

