Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) is CM Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics makes up approximately 2.8% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,499. The company has a market cap of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

