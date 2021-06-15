Safex Token (SFT) Trading Up 51.4% Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $3,716.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

