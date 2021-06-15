Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.