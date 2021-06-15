Salzhauer Michael Invests $256,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,783,000 after purchasing an additional 223,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,133. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

