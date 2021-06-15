Salzhauer Michael Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

