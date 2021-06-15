Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 3.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

