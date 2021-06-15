Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.73 ($114.97).

SAN stock opened at €88.89 ($104.58) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.26.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

