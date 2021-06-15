Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,812.22 ($36.74).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Schroders stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,604 ($47.09). 166,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,571.26. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The firm has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

