Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

