Sciencast Management LP Invests $79,000 in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

