Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

