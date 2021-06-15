Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

