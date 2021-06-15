Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

STNG stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 204,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

