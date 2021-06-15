Scotiabank Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) to “Outperform”

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.80.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 635,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,189. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$7.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total value of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Also, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.