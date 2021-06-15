SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $54,423.31

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $54,423.31 and $798.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

