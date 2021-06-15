SCS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,133,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $381,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 461,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,483. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

