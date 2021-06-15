SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 303,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,539,146. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

