Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $87.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $94.66 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

