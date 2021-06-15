Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after buying an additional 2,005,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. 90,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.