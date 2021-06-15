Security National Bank of SO Dak Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $248.45. 7,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.26. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.