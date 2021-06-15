Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $4.60 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $469.23. 14,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.85 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

