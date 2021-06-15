Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,556. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

