Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.89. 7,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.48. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

