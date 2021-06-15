Seedify.fund Price Hits $1.29 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $654,776.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00156614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00184163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.01032960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,967.70 or 1.00100688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

