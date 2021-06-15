Sei Investments Co. Buys 22,858 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

DGX opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.