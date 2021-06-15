Sei Investments Co. Buys 27,199 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Proofpoint worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

