Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,828 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

CLX stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.69. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $173.16 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.